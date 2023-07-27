Samsung has announced the launch of its Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series in India. The newly launched tablets are available for pre-order in India starting today.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

The Galaxy Tab S9 series includes three models- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9. The tablets come in two colours- Graphite and Beige, and offer various storage and connectivity options.

Some of the key highlights of the Galaxy Tab S9 Series include a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a water and dust-resistant design, an improved S Pen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a long-lasting battery and a quad AKG speaker system. The tablets also support DeX mode, Wireless Keyboard, Quick Share and Multi Control features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series price and offers

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is available in 512GB and 256GB storage options and with Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity options. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 512GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity is available for Rs 1,19,999 and with 5G connectivity, it is available for Rs 1,13,999.

The 256Gb storage variant of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with Wi-Fi connectivity is available for Rs 1,08,999 and with 5G connectivity variant is priced at Rs 1,22,999.

The next model in the lineup is Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+. It is only available in a 256GB storage option. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ with Wi-Fi connectivity is available for Rs 90,999 and with 5G connectivity, the same model is available for Rs 1,04,999.

The last model in the lineup is Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with two storage options- 256GB and 128GB. The Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity variants with 256GB storage of this model are available for Rs 90,999 and Rs 104,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is also available with a 128GB storage option. Its Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity variants are priced at Rs 72,999 and Rs 85,999 respectively.

Samsung is also offering attractive pre-booking offers for interested buyers. They can book the tablets starting today. Interested buyers can avail bank cashback of up to Rs. 12,000 and an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Series. This brings down the net effective price of the tablets to as low as Rs. 58,999.

Interested buyers can pre-book the Galaxy Tab S9 Series on Samsung.com and all other leading online and offline retail stores.

Detailed prices of all models are also given below.