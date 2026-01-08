Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks Confirm February 25th Launch Date: Unpacked Event and March Availability Explained

The Samsung enthusiasts can possibly celebrate by putting it on their calendars because new leaks are affirming that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be released later than its predecessor, the Galaxy S25. Reliable sources have indicated that the device will be launched later in February, with the device itself hitting the stores in early to mid-March, after months of shifting rumors. This update provides the clue on the estimated date of the release and the possible changes in pricing.

Galaxy S26 Unpacked S26 Event 25th February

Evan Blass, the renowned smartphone leaker, recently verified via X that Samsung will do its Galaxy S26 Unpacked event on February 25th. The report is corresponding to the data provided by Ice Universe that initially leaked the news and said that the date is one hundred percent right. Although Samsung has not officially stated the launch date of the phones, past releases have indicated that there is an estimated two weeks between Unpacked launch date and the time the phones were on sale at stores. This trend suggests that the Galaxy S26 series may be available in the stores by March 13 th, possibly on a Friday, which is the release date of Samsung flagship products.

The date of 25 February is 100% correct. You can take it to the bank. https://t.co/YYe7P85Nwv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 6, 2026

Galaxy S26 Series Pricing Expectations

There is still debate over the pricing of Galaxy S26 series. There were initial reports that Samsung may maintain its prices with the Galaxy S25 series and compensate the memory with the Galaxy A-series. Nonetheless, a recent ET News article may suggest a potential price rise of 44,000 to 88,000 won per model, which would potentially translate into U.S. prices of around 859, 1059 and 1359 dollars on the base, Plus and Ultra models, respectively.

Pre-Order Promotions Could Change

The successful double storage pre-order promotion at Samsung may also be modified. The offer usually comes with a free upgrade to storage along with a $50 store credit and better trade-in offers. Increased memory prices because of the demand of AI and data centers can make Samsung re-examine these pre-order bonuses. This is one of a wider industry trend of the smartphone industry with vendors managing to balance increased component prices with competitive prices of 2026 models.

What This Means for Fans

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is coming out to be another up-market flagship with a minor delay as compared to its predecessor editions. Having the Unpacked event set on the 25th of February and retail availability presumably on the middle of March, the Samsung enthusiasts can look forward to seeing the latest innovations in Samsung very soon. Minor changes to pricing and the pre-order offers can have less impact on the early adopters, but the series is projected to have premium features and performance.

The imminent release highlights the pricing tactics that Samsung has adopted to stay competitive as it tries to overcome the threats posed by the increasing memory and production costs. People who are impatient to have Galaxy S26 Ultra can wait till it is announced and can be pre-ordered.