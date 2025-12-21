Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Delayed: Samsung Flagship Expected in February 2026 With Vanilla, Plus, and Ultra Models

Samsung is all set to launch its next flagship series, Galaxy S26 with power-packed enhancements and specifications. The series will have three models with enhanced performance upgrade and better camera performance. Nevertheless, recent reports indicate that company might delay the launch of its next premium series. Earlier, the Galaxy S26 lineup was expected to launch in January, but now it could debut in mid-February in 2026. The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in San Francisco.

Galaxy S26 Series

The Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup is expected to include three models, including the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. To recall, we already had reports that Samsung is also planning to include the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Pro, but after the brand witnessed poor sales of Galaxy S25 Edge, the company has now decided to stick with its original plan of launching only three models.

Launch in 2026

Current reports indicate that the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event will take place in mid-February 2026. Nevertheless, buyers need to wait for the Galaxy S26 Ultra a bit more as it will be introduced after two weeks.

Galaxy S26 Pro

Initially, Samsung planned to introduce the Pro model with higher specifications and also planned to increase the price. However, it seems Samsung now wants to stick to its original plan to stay afloat in a competitive market with Apple and its iPhone 17 series.

What are the Changes

Cancelling the Pro model and focusing on the Vanilla, Plus, and Ultra combination, Samsung has changed its production and launch approach. It is important to note that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might not have a significant camera sensor upgrade in the fourth consecutive year, which is an effort by Samsung to balance innovation and cost.