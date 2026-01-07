Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked AGAIN! This Is When We May Get It

Also Read: 5 Best Phones Under Rs 35,000 That Make Sense In 2026 Right Now

Samsung is now actively preparing for the next flagship launch – the Galaxy S26 series. As per the previous trends, the tech giant is expected to launch it in early 2026. While the official launch date is still secured with Samsung, there are several leaks and rumours that have tipped that the trio of phones of the flagship lineup will debut in February 2026. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Review: A "Classic" That’s Living in the Future

Now, another tipster has backed the previously leaked release date of the Galaxy S26 series. Here is when and what you can expect.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaked Date

Earlier, tipster Ice Universe leaked that Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S26 series on February 25th in San Francisco, USA, and is expected to officially go on sale in early March.” Now, Evan Blass has even confirmed that the 25th of February is 100 per cent correct. Well, Samsung is yet to announce the official launch event, which is expected to unveil the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the standard Galaxy S26.

The date of 25 February is 100% correct. You can take it to the bank. https://t.co/YYe7P85Nwv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 6, 2026

If this is true, then the Galaxy S26 series is still late to the launch party, as the previous Galaxy S25 family was debuted on January 22, 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: What To Expect

Samsung Galaxy S26: The standard version is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD resolution Samsung M14 OLED display and could pack the Exynos 2600 or the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is tipped to feature a 50MP main, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Moreover, it may pack a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display and may pack a similar chipset to the Galaxy S26. Under the hood, it may get a 4,900mAh battery with a 45W charging option. For photography, it may get similar cameras like the Galaxy S26.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: As usual, it may get premium specs and features with a large 6.9-inch Samsung M14 OLED display, a bigger 5,400mAh battery with 60W charging. For photography too, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telescope with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.