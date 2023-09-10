Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak reveals titanium frame and 200MP camera

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the next flagship smartphone, specifications have been leaked online by a tipster. The leak reveals some of the key features and specifications of the device, which is expected to launch next year. According to the tipster Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a titanium frame, which is more durable and lighter than the Aluminium frame used in the previous models. The device will also feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It will run on Android 14 with One UI 6.0 on top.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The camera department of the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be impressive as well. The device will have a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 50MP sensor, and a 10MP sensor. The front camera of the device will be a 12MP sensor.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, and 15W wireless charging.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, may not have an Exynos version, according to a new leak. The tipster Setsuna Digital claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will only use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is Qualcomm’s upcoming processor for high-end devices. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is expected to be based on the 4nm fabrication process and offer improved performance and efficiency over its predecessor.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the most premium model in the Galaxy S24 series, which will also include the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. The tipster says that only these two models will have Exynos variants in some markets, while most regions will get the Snapdragon versions. The Exynos chip that Samsung will use for the Galaxy S24 series is likely to be the Exynos 2400, which was recently leaked by another tipster, Ice Universe.

Samsung has not officially confirmed any details about the Galaxy S24 series but the company may have a special version of the chip for its Galaxy S24 phones, which will have overclocked CPUs for better performance. A user on X claimed that this customised version of the chip scored over 10 percent higher than the regular version in Geekbench testing.