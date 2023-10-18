The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in the next four to five months. Ahead of its launch, we have seen several leaks and rumors about the phone. In fact, the design of the phone was surfaced on the Internet. Amidst this, an important piece of information about the displays of the upcoming Galaxy S24 has emerged and it’s from a trusted source. It reveals that the entire Galaxy S24 lineup may have a display that will allow them to switch refresh rates to save battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 models may come with an LTPO panel

Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has revealed that all the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 models will have an LTPO panel. This would allow the phones to dynamically switch refresh rates.

For the unversed, only the Galaxy S23 Ultra has an LTPO panel, the vanilla models have standard AMOLED panels. If the new information turns out to be true, the upcoming Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, all devices could be able to go from 1Hz to 120Hz. However, it’s yet to be confirmed so do take it with a pinch of salt.

Do note that Samsung may restrict the panels of the vanilla models of the S24 from 10Hz to 120Hz, it’s contingency there. Whatever the case, the regular Galaxy S24 models will finally be able to save some battery. This display feature will mainly be useful for the compact Galaxy S24 as it will likely get the smallest battery in the series. The existing Galaxy S23 also has a compact design and battery making it not cut through the day. However, the LTPO panel may help its predecessor to offer a slightly better battery life.

Will Apple follow suit?

If Samsung decides to go with an LTPO panel for all of its smartphones, Apple will probably be the only brand left that doesn’t provide an LTPO panel in the higher-end. But Apple will still have some time to think if it really wants to add LTPO screens on the upcoming iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. For that to happen, first the 16s must have a higher refresh rate, of say 120Hz.

Having said that, let’s wait and see what Samsung does and then we should probably see more certain rumors of the Apple iPhone 16’s panel.