Can't buy Galaxy S23? Samsung may have a surprise for you this year

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE back in 2020, it was instantly a hit among buyers as it allowed enthusiasts to get the more premium Galaxy S-series experience at a more affordable price. A year later, the company followed it up with the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. However, it failed to launch the Galaxy S22 FE last year owing to the ongoing global chip shortage, which lead to a wide-spread belief that the company had cancelled its Galaxy S-series Fan Edition smartphone. But now, a new report suggest that that might not be the case after all.

According to a report by a Korean news site, The Elec, Samsung is likely to launch its next-gen Galaxy S FE smartphone, dubbed as the Galaxy S23 FE in 2023. The report says that Samsung could launch the phone sometime in August – September this year. The phone is likely to come with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) that powers this year's Galaxy S23 series devices or last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that was also present in last year's Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

In addition to this, the report says that Samsung is likely to skip the launch of the Galaxy A74 this year to focus on the launch of the Galaxy S23 FE. The company is reportedly in the process of reshaping its Galaxy A-series smartphones and the Galaxy A74 is not in line with its plans for the series.

As per another report, Samsung managed to sell around 10 million units of the Galaxy S20 FE smartphone when it launched in 2020. However, the Galaxy S21 FE wasn’t received with the same enthusiasm in the market. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A73, which was launched in April 2022, didn’t do well in the market with sales figures standing at around 3 million units. Amid these conditions, the company is strategically releasing smartphones such that one device doesn’t end up affecting the sales of another device. And so, the Korean electronics giant is planning to skip launching the Galaxy A74 smartphone in a bid to improve the sales of the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE smartphone.