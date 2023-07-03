Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may soon get Snapdragon 888 variant in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was launched originally in 2021 with an Exynos chipset, is reportedly coming back later this month in India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — the last FE edition phone from the company — may soon come back with some important changes. A new leak has suggested that Samsung may upgrade the chipset on the Galaxy S21 FE and launch the new model later this month. The chip that the company is reportedly considering is the slightly old Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip for the new and possibly more powerful version of the Galaxy S21 FE.

According to tipster Tarun Vats, Samsung Galaxy S21 is getting the Snapdragon 888 chipset for its new version, which will come out sometime later this month. The exact date is not clear, but hopefully, Samsung will announce details about the launch in the coming days. The tipster also said that the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 FE will cost about Rs 40,000, which is much lower than the original version’s price.

Any better than the original?

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE in January last year. The original version came with Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 processor at a price of Rs 54,999. It was the last FE phone as Samsung skipped one for the Galaxy S22 series. But interestingly, the company is planning a Galaxy S23 FE and it might arrive later this year with much-improved specifications over the Galaxy S21 FE. Maybe the Snapdragon 888-powered Galaxy S21 FE is sort of a reminder for customers and a precursor to the company’s next FE phone in the Galaxy S series.

The change in the chipset of a phone is not new for Samsung. In 2021, the company launched a new version of Galaxy S20 FE powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, as opposed to the original one that used an Exynos 990. With the Qualcomm processor under the hood, the Galaxy S20 FE became a 5G phone while offering better performance. In the case of Galaxy S21 FE, only performance improvements are likely since the earlier one already supported 5G.

Rumoured specifications

According to rumours, the Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera on the back, while a 32MP camera will be there for selfies. The phone may use 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM in what could be the only storage variant. You can expect it to come with a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 25W speed using a cable and 15W wirelessly. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would also be water- and dust-resistant, use NFC, and support Samsung DeX wirelessly.