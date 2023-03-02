comscore Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G launch 2023-03-02T12:39:06 05:30 leaked
If rumors are to be believed, the next major Galaxy A series phones will be announced in the third week of March.

Highlights

  • Samsung is reported to launch the Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G on March 15.
  • Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G will come with new internals.
  • The Galaxy A54 5G is expected to come powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung launched a few A series phones last month in the global markets including India. However, two of the major A series models, the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G, are yet to launch. Also Read - Windows 11 update: Microsoft introduces Phone Link for iOS, Notepad gets tabs, more

Now, ahead of any official announcement, the renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer who also goes by the name OnLeaks has shared the release date of the upcoming A series phones. Also Read - Samsung to attend MWC 2023 but won't launch anything new

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G launch date (rumored)

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are tipped to launch in the third week of this month, more specifically on March 15. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is tipped to ditch Chinese foldable panels

Samsung is quiet about the devices but if the rumored date is to be believed, Samsung should soon begin teasing these phones.

As for the specs, most of the details have been gathered through leaks and certifications.

Starting with the Galaxy A54 5G, the device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G will come with a slightly bigger screen – a 6.6-inch display – having a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A54 5G will be powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A54 5G will boast a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens supporting OIS.

The main lens will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, it will have a 32MP front camera.

The Galaxy A34 5G will have a different triple-camera setup. The setup will be led by a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie snapper.

Both devices will house a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The duo will come with an IP67 rating and will boot on Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 12:39 PM IST
