Samsung on Friday announced that it will launch its newest Galaxy A series smartphone — Galaxy A05s — on October 18 in India. Alongside, the company has revealed a few key details of the smartphone. The new Galaxy A05s will come with a big 6.7-inch display for an immersive viewing experience. That could be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, displays in the budget price category. The display also has a waterdrop-style notch on the top, but the bezels do seem thick in the poster. The upcoming phone will feature the Galaxy S23-style design with three big camera cutouts stacked up in a line.

Samsung Galaxy A05s specifications

According to Samsung, its phone will come with moderately powerful specifications. The Galaxy A05s will sport a 50MP triple camera setup for taking great photos and videos. According to the company, the main 50MP camera is capable of taking vivid and rich pictures, even in low light conditions. Galaxy A05s will come with 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. The 13MP front camera ensures that your selfies are sharp and clear. The Galaxy A05s will be powered by a segment-leading Snapdragon 680 processor for superior performance. Built on 6nm process technology, the Snapdragon 680 chipset can seamlessly multitask between apps.

Samsung said the “Galaxy A05s embraces a refined build and finish and will carry forward Samsung’s signature galaxy design.” The launch of Galaxy A05s is coinciding with the festive season in India, providing consumers with a great option in the affordable segment, the company said.

Samsung will announce the price, offers, and availability of the upcoming Galaxy A05s on October 18.

