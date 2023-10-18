Samsung Galaxy A05s launched in India, price starts at Rs 14,999

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A05s will join the Samsung A series in India, which also includes A54 and A34 smartphones. Samsung Galaxy A05s will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which was launched on October 3, 2022, in India and comes with a 6.50-inch display, a resolution of 720×1600 pixels (FHD+) and is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor. Some of the highlights of the newly launched smartphone include a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 50MP main camera, 13MP front camera, Snapdragon 680, 5000mAh battery and more.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy A05s with 6.7-inch screen to launch soon in India

Samsung Galaxy A05s India price

The Samsung Galaxy A05s is available in three colours- Black, Light Green and Light Violet. It is offered in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage combination. The smartphone is available for Rs 14,999 via Samsung India’s official website. Interested buyers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI Bank Credit Card EMI.

Samsung Galaxy A05s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A05s is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable up to 1TB. It runs Android-based One UI core.

It features a 6.7-inch PLS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. On the camera front, it gets a triple camera set up at the back with a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth camera. It also has 10X digital zoom and gets 13MP front camera for selfies.

It packs a 5000mAh battery and additional feature includes USB Type C, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth v5.1 and more. On the sensor front, it has an Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor.