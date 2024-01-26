Samsung will not use Galaxy AI features in its Galaxy S24 lineup in China and would instead rely upon Chinese tech giant Baidu’s Ernie AI, owing to Google’s limited presence in the country. Ernie AI will offer the same Galaxy AI features based on Gemini foundational models, like AI-based real-time call translation, summarisation, and text format features on the Chinese version of the Galaxy S24 series, reports CNBC.

The Galaxy S24 phones will also get a Chinese version of Google’s ‘Circle to Search’ feature. Launched with the Galaxy S24 series, this feature allows users to draw a circle, scribble, or doodle on any object or item in a photo to quickly launch a Google Search for it — all without leaving the app’s screen. The feature was later introduced for Pixel phones.

“Now featuring Ernie’s understanding and generation capabilities, the upgraded Samsung Note Assistant can translate content and also summarise lengthy content into clear, intelligently organised formats at the click of a button,” Samsung Electronics China and Baidu said in a statement. Samsung did not say why it has ditched Google AI for Baidu’s counterpart, but considering China has tight regulations on Google’s suite of services, this comes across as a sensible replacement.

Ernie chatbot is powered by AI technology that’s able to generate human-like responses to users’ prompts. The Ernie 4.0 version was launched in October. Baidu claims it is the “most powerful version of the Ernie Foundation model to date.”

“It has been significantly improved compared to the online version of Ernie bot and now it is not inferior to GPT-4,” said CEO Robin Li during the ‘Baidu World 2023’ event in October. The arrival of ChatGPT — and a barrage of AL models from US-based tech giants like Bard, Gemini and LLaMA — forced Chinese tech companies to develop their large language models (LLMs). Baidu developed Ernie Bot and Alibaba Group built its own LLM called Tongyi Qianwen.

— Written with inputs from IANS