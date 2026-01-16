Running Out Of Space? These 1TB Smartphones Are Worth Your Money

Storage anxiety is real, especially if your phone doubles up as your camera, work device, gaming console, and memory bank. 4K videos, Pro-grade photos, offline playlists, and massive apps eat up space faster than we expect. And while cloud storage helps, there’s still a certain peace of mind that comes with having 1TB of storage sitting right inside your phone. Also Read: Why Apple’s Next iPhone This Year Could Choose Touch ID Over Face ID

Thankfully, brands are finally treating storage seriously at the top end. If you’re someone who hates deleting files, shoots a lot of video, or just wants a phone that won’t feel cramped two years down the line, these 1TB smartphones make a strong case. They’re expensive, yes, but they’re also built for people who want the best without compromises. Here are some of the best 1TB smartphones you can buy right now. Also Read: Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Big Discounts On iPhones, OnePlus, Samsung and More

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

With iPhone 17 Pro Max, you get a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto lens, which keeps things balanced across focal lengths. On the front, there’s an 18MP selfie camera, good enough for both photos and high-quality video calls. Also Read: Apple iPhone 17e Could Launch Sooner Than Expected, May Come With Dynamic Island

Under the hood, the A19 Pro chipset ensures smooth performance across editing, gaming, and daily use. The 1TB variant is priced at Rs 1,89,900, making it expensive, but also one of the most reliable long-term phones you can buy if storage and camera quality matter to you.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra is for users who want everything turned up. The camera setup is clearly the headline here, with a 200MP main sensor, backed by a 10MP telephoto and a 50MP periscope telephoto. It even supports 8K video recording, which explains why that 1TB storage option makes a lot of sense.

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, delivering top-tier performance for power users. The 1TB variant is currently priced at Rs 1,58,999, making it slightly more approachable than Apple’s offering while still being a proper flagship.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

If you want storage and something futuristic, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 stands in its own lane. The biggest flex here is the design, just 4.2mm thin when unfolded and 215 grams, which is impressive for a foldable. You get an 8-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.5-inch cover screen for regular use.

Trending Now

Camera duties are handled by a 200MP main sensor, along with a 10MP 3x telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the 1TB variant costs Rs 2,16,999, pricey, but unmatched if you want a foldable with serious storage.