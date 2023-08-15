Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has announced a new tablet for the European markets called the Redmi Pad SE. The device is a slightly toned-down version of the original Redmi Pad that was launched in China last year.

Redmi Pad SE price

The Redmi Pad SE is available in Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, and Mint Green colour options. The price starts at €199 (Rs 18,100 approximately) for the base 4GB option, while the 6GB and 8GB variants cost €229 (Rs 20,800 approximately) and €249 (Rs 22,600 approximately) respectively. The tablet is expected to go on sale soon in Europe.

Redmi Pad SE specifications

The Redmi Pad SE features an 11-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor, which is a 6nm chipset with eight cores and Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes in three RAM variants of 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB, all with 128GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot for further expansion.

The Redmi Pad SE runs on MIUI Pad 14 based on Android 13 OS out of the box. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm jack. The tablet also boasts quad speakers. The battery capacity is 8,000mAh and it supports 10W charging.

The Redmi Pad SE is a budget-friendly tablet that offers decent performance and features for its price range. It competes with other tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus in the European market.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has introduced a new tablet in China, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, which boasts a 14-inch display and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The tablet is designed for high-performance and multimedia tasks, with up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and 8 speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet also has a large 10,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and 33W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has a 2.8K resolution LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It also has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, as well as a 20MP front camera and a 3D ToF sensor. The tablet runs on Android 13 with MIUI for Pad on top.

The tablet is compatible with some accessories, such as a detachable keyboard with a trackpad and a stylus that can be used as a virtual laser pointer.