Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Teased After Global Debut: What To Expect

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the Note 15 5G in India last week. The device made its sole entry into the market, with many waiting for the Pro models. Now the company has teased the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series in the country, following its launch globally on Thursday. The new devices are confirmed to feature 200MP camera on the rear. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Max Leak Reveals Battery, Display, And Charging Details: All We Know

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Series India Launch

Redmi India took to X (formerly Twiter) to tease the launch of the Note 15 Pro 5G series in the country. The teaser does not reveal much about the devices and is accompanied with a “coming soon” caption. A dedicated microsite is also live on the Xiaomi India website, confirming the 200MP camera on the Pro models. Also Read: Redmi Note 15 5G First Sale In India Today: Price, Bank Offers, Specs Explained

The brand also launched the Redmi Buds 8 Lite alongside the Note 15 Pro 5G series in select global markets. The earbuds could also debut in India with the new smartphones.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Specs

The Indian variants of the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ could borrow hardware from its global counterparts. The Note 15 Pro 5G and Note 15 Pro+ 5G meet IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards for dust and water resistance. The Pro+ model features a fiberglass back panel for enhanced durability.

Both models sport 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3200 nits peak brightness. The displays support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ output. They feature in-screen fingerprint sensors and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Internally, the Redmi Note 15 Pro runs on the 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. The Pro+ model, on the other hand, is powered by 2.7GHz Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip paired with Adreno 810 GPU. Both models offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The devices boot Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+ come with a 200MP Samsung HPE main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, the Pro model features a 20MP selfie camera, while the Pro+ houses a 32MP sensor.

Under the hood, the Pro model packs a 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The Pro+ model is backed by a 6,500mAh unit that supports 100W fast wired charging technology.