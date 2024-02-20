Redmi Note 11 Pro users can finally access Xiaomi’s latest operating system, HyperOS. An update is now rolling out to some Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G units in India, taking the software version from Android 11 to Android 13. The HyperOS update, based on the slightly older Android 13 version, brings a new interface, redesigned native apps, and better security for the two-year-old Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G. The update also includes the latest February 2024 Android security patch, which enhances your phone’s security.

According to a post on HyperOS’s Telegram channel, this is a pilot release of HyperOS for the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G. That means there may be some issues with the version until a stable version is available. The update is about 1.1GB in size and it will take the build number to OS1.0.2.0.TGDMIXM. Although the Android version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will stay the same after the update, HyperOS will bring notable features such as the ability to render better visuals using the company’s multi-rendering technology, new home screen icons and colours, and a new Weather app.

The changelog mentioned in the Telegram channel post highlights other nitty-gritty, such as new animations to make interaction with the phone “wholesome and intuitive,” natural colours for “vibrancy,” all-new system fonts that support multiple writing systems, improved notifications, new artistic tools when setting a photo as the wallpaper, and “more straightforward and convenient” multitasking. The multiwindow experience on the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G has also become better and more streamlined, according to the changelog.

While the announcement is good news for Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G users, it is also an indication that this phone will not receive the next Android version update. That means there may be no Android 14 upgrade for the phone, although Redmi has not said a word.

HyperOS debuted last year when Xiaomi was looking to move away from its long-running MIUI and give its users a more aesthetic and more functional. The rollout of HyperOS in India began last month with Xiaomi 13 Pro, followed by the recently launched Redmi Note 13 series. Redmi is now likely to roll out HyperOS to some other old phones, such as the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.