Sarvam Kaze Smart Glasses unveiled: India launch timeline, features, and what to expect

Sarvam AI has entered the hardware space with the launch of its first smart glasses, named Sarvam Kaze. The Bengaluru-based company showed the device at the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and included announcements from several AI companies. Also Read: Inside India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Modi to global CEOs - what happened on day 1

The company confirmed that Sarvam Kaze will launch in India in May 2026. However, an exact sale date has not been announced yet. Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi: ALL you need to know

Designed and built in India

Sarvam says the Kaze smart glasses have been fully designed and built in India. The announcement was made by co-founder Pratyush Kumar, who shared details about the product during the summit and on social media.

According to Kumar, Sarvam Kaze is positioned as an “AI-first” wearable. The company is moving beyond software tools and bringing its AI models directly to users through hardware. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi was among the first to try the device at the event.

What the smart glasses offer

From what has been shown so far, the Sarvam Kaze glasses come in a black frame and include built-in cameras. These cameras can be used to capture photos and videos or to provide visual input to the AI system. A small LED light can be seen on the front of the glasses, which is likely meant to indicate when recording is active.

The glasses are equipped with microphones and speakers, allowing users to interact with the AI assistant through voice. Sarvam says the device can listen, understand, respond, and capture what the wearer sees. The AI running on the glasses is based on Sarvam’s own foundational models, which are trained for Indian languages and local use cases.

The company is also opening up its platform for developers to build custom applications for the glasses. That said, the company has not explained in detail how its developer platform will function or what kind of apps users can expect.

What is still unclear

Although Sarvam has confirmed that the glasses will launch in May, several details are still not known. The company has not shared pricing, battery size, full hardware specifications, or how the device performs in real-world use.