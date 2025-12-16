Redmi K90 Ultra Leak Hints At Massive 10,000mAh Battery In Slim 8.5mm Body

Redmi could be working on another K90 series flagship, dubbed as the Redmi K90 Ultra. The rumoured device could soon make its debut in China with a big battery upgrade over its predecessor. Reports suggest that the K90 Ultra might be the first Redmi phone to feature a 10,000mAh battery, packed inside a slim 8.5mm thick frame. Also Read: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Confirmed For India, Teasers Begin Ahead Of Launch

Redmi K90 Ultra Leak

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station took to Weibo to share key features of a performance-focused sub-series phone. The post claims that the device could pack a 10,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and wireless charging support. As per the leak, it might feature a slim 8.5mm thick body. Also Read: Xiaomi 17 Ultra To Launch Next Week In China With Leica-Tuned Cameras: What To Expect

According to a Gizmochina report, the leakster could be hinting towards the Redmi K90 Ultra. This suggests that the smartphone will outnumber the battery capacity of its predecessor, Redmi K80 Ultra, as well as the recently launched Redmi K90 (7,100mAh) and Redmi K90 Pro Max (7,560mAh). To recall, the K80 Ultra packed a 7,410mAh battery unit. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 6 Best Camera Smartphones That Impressed Us In 2025

Earlier reports had suggested that the K90 Ultra might carry an 8,000mAh cell. Now, it seems that the company has found a way to fit in a larger 10,000mAh unit inside a slim frame.

As per previous leaks, the Redmi K90 Ultra is also expected to sport an LTPS OLED display with a screen size ranging between 6.81-inch and 6.89-inch. The panel could offer a 1.5K resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is also said to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The Redmi K90 Ultra could be crafted using a metal frame and offer advanced water and dust resistance.

Trending Now

In similar news, OnePlus is also reportedly working on a big battery phone under the upcoming midrange Turbo series. The rumoured device could pack a 9,000mAh unit and is expected to debut in China soon.