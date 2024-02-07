Redmi has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India dubbed Redmi A3. The all-new Redmi A3 will launch next week in the country in the entry-level segment. Ahead of its launch, the company has created a listing for the device revealing its key highlights. As the name suggests, the A3 will succeed the Redmi A2 and will bring a new design. Let’s look at the upcoming smartphone’s launch date, specs, and features.

Redmi A3 India launch date and availability

Redmi A3 will launch on February 14 in India. The smartphone will be arriving in the entry-level segment of sub-Rs 10,000. It is expected to be sold online as well as offline.

As per the promotional poster, the smartphone will launch in green colour. We expect it to arrive in more colours at launch such as Black and Blue.

Upon launch, it will go against the likes of phones from Samsung, Realme, Poco, Tecno, Infinix, and Itel.

Redmi A3 specifications and features

Redmi has revealed some highlights of the smartphone. The Redmi A3 will feature a halo design, with a circular camera island. The device will have a faux leather back with a saturated green colour. Expect it to have a polycarbonate build.

The smartphone is confirmed to feature a large display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For comparison, the existing Redmi A2 has a 60Hz refresh rate panel. As per rumours, the screen will be sized 6.71 inches and will have an HD+ resolution. It will likely be an LCD water-drop notch panel.

Coming to the cameras, it will have a dual-rear camera system. The main lens is expected to be a 13MP sensor coupled with an auxiliary lens. The smartphone will likely be powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi has confirmed that it will also come with virtual RAM support of up to 6GB, which will make the total RAM on the phone up to 12 GB. As for the battery, it will pack a 5,000mAh single-cell battery with support for Type-C charging.

Apart from this, expect the device to have a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting wired headphones and other audio gadgets. It will likely boot on Android Go Edition OS.