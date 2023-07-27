Redmi 12 5G to launch in India on August 1: Everything we know so far

Xiaomi is set to launch a new budget 5G smartphone in India. The company has announced that it will launch the Redmi 12 5G at a global launch event in India on August 1, 2023. The company also shared the news on its official Twitter (now X) handle.

“Witness the global debut of #Redmi12 5G in India on 1st August 23,” the company wrote in a post that also contains the link to the Xiaomi events page. This page divulges a lot of details about Xiaomi‘s upcoming 5G smartphone. As per the details shared by the company, the upcoming Redmi 12 5G will come with a crystal glass design with curved edges and chrome rings for cameras at the back. It will be available in two colour variants — Black and Moonstone Silver with rainbow hues. Xiaomi says that the Redmi 12 5G will feature the biggest screen available on a Redmi smartphone so far.

Furthermore, the company revealed that the phone will sport a 50MP camera with film filters. While it didn’t reveal details about the processor, Xiaomi did reveal that the phone will get 8GB of RAM along with 8GB of virtual RAM, 256GB of storage space and a 5,000mAh battery. The device is also listed on Amazon

Witness the global debut of #Redmi12 5G in India on 1st August 23′! Join the #5GRevolution as we reshape connectivity and unleash a new era of possibilities! Get notified: https://t.co/1HRlU9XHr3 pic.twitter.com/A93H2ujXqh — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2023

Redmi 12 5G expected specifications

Xiaomi has kept a lot of details about its upcoming smartphone under wraps at the moment. However, tipster Abhishek Yadav has given us a rundown of what we should expect from the phone. According to the tipster, the Redmi 12 5G smartphone will get a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and 550nits of peak brightness. He says that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset that will be coupled with Adreno 613 GPU LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It will run Android 13 OS and be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18 watt fast charging technology.

Redmi 12 5G 23076RN4BI ( Rebadged Redmi Note 12R 23076RA4BC ) Expected specifications

📱 6.79″ FHD+ LCD display

90Hz refresh rate, 550nits peak brightness

🔳 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 – 4nm Samsung process 🌋

Adreno 613 GPU

LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 2.2 storage

🍭 Android 13

🔋 5000mAh battery… pic.twitter.com/7IsHx6p53v — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 27, 2023

Furthermore, the tipster says that the upcoming Redmi 12 5G will get a 50MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and a 5MP camera in the front. It will weigh 199 grams weight and be just 8.17mm thick. Other features that the phone is tipped to get include support for Wi-Fi 5, IP53 rating and a side mounted fingerprint scanner.