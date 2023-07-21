Xiaomi today expanded its smart TV portfolio by launching a new series of smart TVs dubbed as the Xiaomi Smart TV A Series in India. This smart TV series comes in three screen-size options, which includes 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch, and it includes a bunch of top-of-the-line features including Dolby Audio, DTS: Virtual X, and Vivid Picture Engine among others. In addition to this, the Xiaomi Smart TV A Series is powered by the latest version of Google TV and they come with Patchwall and PatchWall+ content discovery platforms that gives users access to over 200 live channels.

As this smart TV series becomes available in, here is everything you should know about it.

Xiaomi Smart TV A Series India price and availability

The 32-inch variant of the Xiaomi Smart TV A Series costs Rs 14,999, while the 40-inch and 43-inch variants cost Rs 22,999, and Rs 24,999 in India. This new smart TV series will be available for purchase at Flipkart, retails stores in India, Mi Homes and Xiaomi India’s official website, that is, Mi.com starting July 25. As a part of the introductory offer, Xiaomi is offering the 32-inch variant of the series, that is, the Xiaomi Smart TV 32A at an introductory price of Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Smart TV A Series specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Xiaomi Smart TV A Series comes with a metallic body with a bezel-less display design. The 32-inch variant in the series comes with an HD ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz screen refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle. The 40-inch and 43-inch variants come with a Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and support for Vivid Picture Engine. All the three variants in the series come with two 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, DTS: HD, DTS Virtual: X (only in 40 and 43-inch variants).

This newly launched smart TV series is powered by quad core Cortex A35 processor and Mali G31 MP2 GPU that is coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. It runs Google TV with support for Hey Google voice command via Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and access to Google Play Store. For content discovery, this smart TV series has PatchWall and PatchWall+, which includes features such as Universal Search, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, Language Universe and Mi Home Integration.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Smart TV A Series has Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11, two HDMI ports, two USB ports, two Ethernet ports, one AV port and a 3.5mm jack. It ships with a Xiaomi Bluetooth remote.