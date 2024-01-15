Realme’s Sky Li has dropped a new announcement on X (formerly Twitter). He has revealed that the brand will launch a new product line soon. Interestingly, the new product line is called the Realme Note Series. Now, that sounds familiar. Yes, you guessed it right, Realme’s Note Series will likely take on the Redmi Note Series of phones.

The company hasn’t given us a date for when it plans to release the product line, but its first device is already in the rumor mill. An X user @This Good15 revealed the details for the first Realme Note Series phone. The smartphone will be apparently called the Realme Note 1.

Get ready for something big! I'm excited to share that realme is about to launch the brand-new Note Series. Stay tuned for the latest updates! #realmeNoteSeries pic.twitter.com/MgAa2GTnkY — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) January 15, 2024

The image shared by the user not only reveals the key specs of the Realme Note 1, but also shows its launch date and competitors. It appears that someone tried to snap a picture of a media briefing held by Realme for this upcoming smartphone series. Let’s see the full details.

Realme Note 1 launch date

As per the leaked image, the Realme Note 1 will launch on January 24. Expect the device to go official in select markets. It’s unclear whether the series will arrive in India. But if it does, expect it to receive fierce competition in the country.

The smartphone will compete head-to-head with Infinix Note 30 and the newly launched Redmi Note 13. The former is a 4G handset, while the latter is a 5G device. Going by the chipset, which we will have a look at later in this article, the Note 1 will also be a 5G handset.

Realme Note 1 specifications

Realme Note 1 will feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The device is expected to have a punch-hole screen with some sort of protection. Moving to the cameras, the device will have a triple rear camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Upfront, it will have a 16MP snapper for selfies.

Under the hood, the Note 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, as per the leaked image. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It will also have dual speakers.

It is worth noting that Realme hasn’t officially confirmed these specs. So take them with a pinch of salt.

In other news about Realme, the company has scheduled the launch of the Realme 12 Pro Series for January 29. The series will have two devices – the Note 12 Pro 5G and the Note 12 Pro Plus 5G. Both are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The latter will have a dedicated periscope lens.