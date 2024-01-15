Realme has officially confirmed the release date of its next smartphone series. The Realme 12 Pro Series 5G will debut later this month in India. The series is expected to have two devices dubbed Realme 12 Pro and Realme 12 Pro Plus. Both will be 5G handsets expected to offer new hardware over their preceding versions.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G India launch date

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G will launch on January 29. The series’ launch will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. The launch event will begin at 12 PM IST.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000. Upon launch, the series will compete with the newly released Redmi Note 13 Pro Series.

Realme 12 Pro Series 5G launch: What to expect?

Realme will take wraps of the Realme 12 Pro as well as the 12 Pro Plus at the event later this month. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing the key highlights of the phones. The design of the phones has already been revealed.

The Realme 12 Pro Series 5G will be built on the design of the Realme 11 Pro Series 5G. The series will have a circular camera island, but with a better camera system. This time around, the Pro Plus model will get a dedicated periscope lens.

Realme has advertised that the rear camera system of the phone will be able to switch from 0.6x up to 6x lossless. It will have a total of 120x SuperZoom support. The choice of lens for the periscope sensor will be a 64MP OmniVision OV64B. The main sensor this time will be a 50MP Sony IMX890 unit. The third lens will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

Apart from the cameras, the chipset inside the 12 Pro Plus will likely be the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The Realme 12 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The duo will get a 5,000mAh cell with fast charging support. Both are expected to have an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

On the display front, the series is expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen will have up to 120Hz refresh rate support and some sort of protection. Realme 12 Pro Series 5G will likely boot on Android 14 out of the box with Realme UI 5 on top.

Realme has already confirmed one of the many colors coming to India. The smartphone will be made available in Submarine Blue shade. Realme may also release some special edition colors at launch.