Realme Neo 8 launched with 165Hz OLED display and 8000mAh battery in China: What about India launch?

Realme has officially launched the Realme Neo 8 in China, which comes as a performance-focused gaming device. However, there is no mention of its launch in the Indian markets. But the Realme Neo 8 seems to be a great upgrade over its predecessor.

Here’s a closer look at what Realme is offering with its Neo 8 smartphone in China. From price, availability, specifications, to features – know everything here.

Realme Neo 8 specifications and features

The Realme Neo 8 features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the panel uses Samsung’s latest materials too. Under the hood, the Realme Neo 8 packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, going all the way up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Realme has also focused heavily on cooling and sustained performance. The phone includes advanced thermal management, performance tuning modes, and features. The good part is that despite its gaming DNA, the Neo 8 doesn’t ignore cameras. It comes with a triple rear setup led by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

One of the biggest talking points is the 8000mAh battery. It supports 80W fast charging and bypass charging, which is especially useful for gaming while plugged in. Moreover, it features a bold design with a metal frame, glass back, and IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also includes stereo speakers, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and the latest connectivity options.

Realme Neo 8 price and availability

In China, the Realme Neo 8 starts at around CNY 2,399 for the base model of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while there are other models too:

16GB+256GB – CNY 2,699

12GB+512GB – CNY 2,899

16GB+512GB – CNY 3,199

16GB+1TB RAM – CNY 3,699