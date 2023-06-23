Realme will soon take wraps off the Realme Narzo 60 5G series in India. The smartphone series is now being promoted on social media platforms giving users piecemeal information. Earlier, we saw the display design of the phone. Now, the company has revealed the rear design as well as the storage variant of the phone. Also Read - Realme Narzo 60 5G series confirmed to feature curved display

Interestingly, the Narzo 60 5G will bring a major upgrade over its predecessor and offer the highest-ever storage capacity in any Narzo phone. Also Read - Realme Narzo 60 series confirmed to arrive in India soon

Realme Narzo 60 5G design, storage, and rest of the specs

The Realme Narzo 60 5G series will comprise the Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G. Both phones are expected to have some similarities. However, the teasers shared by the company appear to be of the Pro model. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, top offers

Inspired by the wonder of the cosmos, combined with the power of next-gen taking #Missionnarzo to new heights. Are you ready for the future of #realmenarzo with @amazonIN? Stay Tuned: https://t.co/p3S6CvsGUg pic.twitter.com/nzzEmZMBQ0 — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) June 23, 2023

As per a new promo video, a Realme Narzo 60 5G phone’s back is visible. And, we can clearly see that it boasts a circular camera island featuring a 100MP main camera. This is the same as the Realme 11 Pro, which was previously rumored to arrive as a Narzo phone in the country.

That said, this phone could be the Realme Narzo 60 5G Pro. Furthermore, the smartphone is confirmed to come with up to 1TB of internal storage. This is said to bring revolution in storage space in the segment.

We understood the assignment! The all-new upcoming #realmenarzo is bringing with it a revolution in the storage space EXCLUSIVELY for India with @amazonIN💪 Can you guess what’s coming? #Missionnarzo Stay tuned: https://t.co/p3S6CvteJO pic.twitter.com/2EDEmR6UOC — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) June 23, 2023

Apart from this, yesterday, the phone was confirmed to feature a punch-hole display. What’s interesting is that the device will have a curved panel. It is expected to be an AMOLED screen with a higher refresh rate. We believe it will have a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ screen resolution.

The vanilla Narzo 60 5G is also expected to have a 120Hz punch-hole display but it could be an IPS screen. The device will likely come with an FHD+ resolution. Both phones are expected to come with some protection on the screen. The Pro model will likely get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The 100MP camera could be placed on the Narzo 60 Pro 5G, as said above. The vanilla model may have a different camera system. The Pro model is expected to come with a 16MP front camera. We expect that both phones will be able to record 1080p videos.

The Narzo 60 Pro is expected to come powered by a Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with an 8GB of base RAM option. The duo will likely house a 5,000mAh cell with some fast charging support. The series will boot on Android 13 OS and have Realme UI 4.0 on top.