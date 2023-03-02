comscore Realme C55 launch 2023-03-02T16:36:40 05:30 confirmed: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Realme C55 with iPhone-like Dynamic Island confirmed to launch on March 7
News

Realme C55 with iPhone-like Dynamic Island confirmed to launch on March 7

Mobiles

Realme C55 will be the brand's next entry-level smartphone in the global markets. It will come with Android 13 out of the box.

Highlights

  • Realme will launch the Realme C55 on March 7 in Indonesia.
  • Realme C55 will go on the same on the next day, i.e. on March 8.
  • Realme C55 will come powered by Helio G88 SoC.
Realme C55 featured

After a few rumors, Realme has officially confirmed the launch date of the Realme C55. The Realme C55 will be an entry-level smartphone launching next week in Indonesia. Also Read - Realme C55 with Mini Capsule feature to launch on March 7, suggests tipster

Some of the highlights of the phone include a 90Hz display, iPhone-like Mini Capsule, and Android 13 OS. Also Read - Realme's upcoming C-series phone to have iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Realme C55 launch date and availability

The Realme C55 will launch on March 7 in Indonesia. It will go on sale immediately on the next day, i.e on March 8. The device is expected to launch in the budget segment, but the exact pricing isn’t confirmed. Also Read - Realme's 240W fast charging announced: Charges the GT 3 fully in under 10 minutes

The smartphone will arrive in two color options – Rainy Night and Sunshower. It will be available for purchase on the Realme official website and other authorized stores.

Realme C55 specifications

The Realme C55 will come with an attractive design. It will feature a 6.53-inch punch-hole display with thin bezels. It will be an LCD panel with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The screen will support a 90Hz refresh rate and have the Realme Mini Capsule feature. This feature will be similar to the Dynamic Island seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models. It will show music playing, battery while charging, and more similar details.

In terms of cameras, the device will feature a dual camera system on the rear with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. The rear camera will come with features like Night Mode and Portrait Mode.

Under the hood, it is expected to come powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and have NFC support for connectivity. Interestingly, it will boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

 

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 4:36 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: A good looking well-built smartphone

Apple is working on a classic music feature for the Music app

Blinkit might soon introduce home services in India, just like Urban Company

Motorola to soon launch new version of foldable Razr smartphone

Apple supplier Foxconn expanding its iPhone manufacturing footprint in China

Flexible Display Handsets Make a Splash At MWC 2023 - Watch Video

ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Galaxy Z Fold 5 To Have A New Advanced Hinge Design - Watch Video

Meta Heats Up Big Tech's AI Arms Race With New Language Model - Watch Video

Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays
Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video