After a few rumors, Realme has officially confirmed the launch date of the Realme C55. The Realme C55 will be an entry-level smartphone launching next week in Indonesia. Also Read - Realme C55 with Mini Capsule feature to launch on March 7, suggests tipster

Some of the highlights of the phone include a 90Hz display, iPhone-like Mini Capsule, and Android 13 OS. Also Read - Realme's upcoming C-series phone to have iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Realme C55 launch date and availability

The Realme C55 will launch on March 7 in Indonesia. It will go on sale immediately on the next day, i.e on March 8. The device is expected to launch in the budget segment, but the exact pricing isn’t confirmed. Also Read - Realme's 240W fast charging announced: Charges the GT 3 fully in under 10 minutes

The smartphone will arrive in two color options – Rainy Night and Sunshower. It will be available for purchase on the Realme official website and other authorized stores.

Realme C55 specifications

The Realme C55 will come with an attractive design. It will feature a 6.53-inch punch-hole display with thin bezels. It will be an LCD panel with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The screen will support a 90Hz refresh rate and have the Realme Mini Capsule feature. This feature will be similar to the Dynamic Island seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models. It will show music playing, battery while charging, and more similar details.

In terms of cameras, the device will feature a dual camera system on the rear with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. The rear camera will come with features like Night Mode and Portrait Mode.

Under the hood, it is expected to come powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging. It will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and have NFC support for connectivity. Interestingly, it will boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.