Realme launched Realme C53 smartphone in India on July 19 and the newly launched smartphone is available on ‘Special Sale’ on July 24, 2023, between 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with attractive offers.

Realme C53 is the latest addition to Realme C-series and has familiar looks. The smartphone offers up to 12GB Dynamic RAM and 128GB ROM and features a 7.99mm slim design with a 90Hz display. It boasts a 5000mAh battery with 18W SUPERVOOC charging support and runs on the Octa-core chipset.

Realme C53 price, offer and availability

Realme C53 is available in two colours- Champion Golden and Champion Black. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Realme C53 is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant for Rs 10,999.

Interested buyers can avail the special sale on July 24, 2023, between 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM on Realme’s official website and Flipkart to get a discount of up to Rs 1,000 inclusive of bank offers and a Rs 500 coupon on 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of Realme C53 smartphone. With the special sale, the effective price of the smartphone will be Rs 9,999. The Bank offers are available on ICICI, HDFC, and SBI bank debit and credit cards, and EMI

In addition to this, the first sale of the smartphone will begin at 12:00 PM onwards on July 26 on Realme’s official website and Flipkart.

Realme C53 specifications

CPU, memory and operating system

Realme C53 smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset with Mali G57 GPU. It is a 12nm chipset with up to 1.82GHz frequency. The device has 4GB/6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot with up to 2TB of storage expandability.

The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI T Edition.

Display

Realme C53 features a 6.74-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has 560 nits of peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has 16.7 million colours and a screen-to-body aspect ratio of 90.3 percent.

Battery

Realme C53 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Camera

Realme C53 has a dual camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. The camera has several features like Night mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Slow motion, Bokeh effect, and 3X In-sensor Zoom. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. It has an 8MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. It can shoot 720p videos at 40fps.

Additional features

Realme C53 is a dual-SIM phone that has 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.