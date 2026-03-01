POCO X8 Pro series India launch could happen this month: What to expect

POCO may launch the POCO X8 Pro series in India later this month. While the company has not officially announced a date, multiple tipsters have hinted at a mid-March debut. Also Read: Best budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy today

Tipster Abhishek Yadav posted on X that the POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max could arrive in India around mid-March. Separately, tipster Paras Guglani posted what he claims are retail box images of the POCO X8 Pro 5G. The leak suggests that the device could be nearing its official launch.

POCO India has also been dropping teasers around a new X-series phone on social media. The company hasn’t confirmed the model name yet, but the timing lines up with the recent leaks.

POCO X8 Pro: What leaks suggest

The retail box images shared by Paras Guglani list the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor. The packaging also highlights a 6,500mAh battery and support for 100W fast charging.

Earlier leaks indicate that the POCO X8 Pro may come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 20MP front camera is also being tipped.

Renders seen online show a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The back panel appears to have a matte finish and a vertically placed camera module.

POCO X8 Pro Max: Larger battery, different chipset

The POCO X8 Pro Max is likely to be positioned above the standard model. It is said to feature a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pro Max variant is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor. On the camera side, leaks point to a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP front camera.

Abhishek Yadav also claimed that an early testing unit of the Pro Max scored over 36 lakh points on AnTuTu. This figure has not been independently confirmed. Reports suggest both devices could be rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 series that launched in China. POCO has not officially confirmed this.