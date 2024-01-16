Poco launched the Poco X6 Series last week in India. The series comprises the Poco X6 Pro and the X6. Both are 5G phones and come with a new and improved specs sheet over their predecessors. Some of the highlights of the Poco X6 phones include a large AMOLED display, 64MP cameras, and 67W fast charging support. The duo has a mix of Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets. Starting today, the Poco X6 Series will be available for purchase in the country. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and specs of the series.

Poco X6 Series sale today: Price, offers, and colors

The Poco X6 Series will go on sale today at 12 PM on Flipkart. The Poco X6 Series starts at Rs 21,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 28,999. Here’s the price list of the phones.

— Poco X6 (8GB + 256GB) – Rs 21,999

— Poco X6 (12GB + 256GB) – Rs 24,999

— Poco X6 (12GB + 512GB) – Rs 24,999

— Poco X6 Pro (8GB + 256GB) – Rs 26,999

— Poco X6 Pro (12GB + 512GB) – Rs 28,999

Those with ICICI Bank cards can get a Rs 2,000 instant discount. There’s also a Rs 2,000 exchange bonus, but you’ll have to choose either of the two offers.

As for the colors, the X6 comes in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colors. The X6 Pro has three color options – Yellow, Spectre Black, and Racing Grey.

Poco X6 Pro, X6 specifications and features

As Poco calls it, the X6 features a flash design, whereas, the X6 Pro boasts a Damascus design. The duo has a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 2712 x 1220 pixels resolution. The Pro model has a curved screen, while the X6 comes with a flat display. The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. Both have an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Both phones have a triple-rear camera system with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit. There’s a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. The X6 Pro gets Poco’s Imagin engine and supports 4K video recording.

Under the hood, the X6 is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, whereas, the X6 Pro packs the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra. Both have up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The X6 packs a 5,100mAh battery, while the X6 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh cell. The duo gets 67W fast charging and runs on Android 14 OS out of the box with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS on top.