Poco has officially launched the all-new Poco X6 Neo in India. The smartphone comes in the budget segment and offers specs like a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP cameras, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The device has a slim form factor and is lightweight weighing 175 grams. The smartphone comes in vibrant colours like Martian Orange, Horizon Blue, and Astral Blue. Let’s take a look at the price and specs of the phone.

Poco X6 Neo India price, offers, and availability

The Poco X6 Neo is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and 17,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Those with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards can get a 1,000 discount on EMI transactions. There’s a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus. However, you can buy one of the offers.

With the discounts, the phone’s final price goes down to Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The smartphone will go on its first sale on March 18. The early sale of the phone begins today at 7 PM on Flipkart.

The Poco X6 Neo goes against the likes of Redmi Note 13, Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Itel P55 5G, Lava Storm 5G, and Infinix Note 30 5G.

Poco X6 Neo specifications and features

Poco X6 Neo features a slim body and has a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Poco has also offered an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The panel has a 100 percent SCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and a 2160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate.

The device has a dual camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens. The main lens has f/1.75 aperture and 3x lossless in-sensor zoom support. The main lens is assisted by an auxiliary sensor. Upfront, there’s a 16MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080 videos.

At the helm, it has a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, which is where the phone draws power from. It is paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Interestingly, it has a charging adapter inside the box. It runs on the older Androdi 13 OS and has MIUI 14 on top.

The dual-SIM 5G phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS support. It also has an IR blaster on the top and a fingerprint scanner on the side.