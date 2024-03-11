POCO M6 5G, launched in December last year, has become the most affordable 5G smartphone in India currently. Following last week’s announcement about bringing India’s most affordable 5G phone, POCO has relaunched the M6 5G in partnership with Airtel. That means this phone is carrier-locked, but also cheaper than the unlocked version. Customers will receive data benefits from Airtel with the phone, as well. Let us take a look at what has changed in the POCO M6 5G as part of this partnership.

POCO M6 5G Flipkart sale

— POCO M6 5G now costs Rs 8,799, making it India’s cheapest 5G smartphone. Currently, only itel P55 5G and Lava Blaze 2 5G are available as low-cost 5G phones in India, both costing around Rs 9,999. The POCO M6 5G is more than Rs 1,000 cheaper than them and will go on sale on Flipkart starting March 10.

— The low price is possible because this phone is carrier-locked. This means that it will not support any SIM card other than Airtel’s. Carrier-locked phones are quite common in many international markets, such as the US, where telecom companies sell smartphones with a preloaded SIM card and data plans. The POCO M6 5G, too, comes with an active prepaid plan.

— Airtel will offer a one-time data bonus of 50GB to customers. Those who already have an Airtel SIM card can immediately start using the phone and activate the offer. However, if the customer does not have an Airtel SIM card, they can book a prepaid SIM card online and use it in a POCO M6 5G device to activate the 50GB offer.