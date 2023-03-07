comscore Poco X5, Poco F5 to launch in India: All you need to know
News

Poco X5 India launch confirmed by India head, Poco F5 to launch later this year

Mobiles

Poco's India head finally breaks the silence on the release of Poco X5 and Poco F5.

Highlights

  • Poco's India head, Himanshu Tandon has confirmed the India launch of the Poco X5 smartphone.
  • Poco F5 is also said to launch later this year in the country.
  • Poco X5 in India will likely come with the same specs as the global model.
POCO X5 5G

Last month, Poco launched the Poco X5 series including the vanilla X5 and X5 Pro in the global markets. In India, however, only the Poco X5 Pro was made available. Also Read - Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro to launch in India today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live; what to expect

Now, Poco’s India head Himanshu Tandon has confirmed the release of the vanilla Poco X5 in India. Additionally, he has also hinted at the release of Poco F5 in the country. Also Read - Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro 5G to launch tomorrow in India: All we know so far

Poco X5, Poco F5 India launch confirmed

Last month, Tandon said, “Yea getting lots of messages from fans to launch X5 after the successful launch of X5 Pro. We are seriously evaluating this.” Also Read - Poco X5 Pro, X5 design and key specs surfaced before Feb 6 launch

Now, quoting that tweet, he confirmed “Basis your (fans) feedback, this is happening soon.” This confirms that the Poco X5 will soon launch in India.

Following this tweet, while replying to a fan’s query asking about the Poco F5’s launch, he said that it will launch later in the country.

While both phones are confirmed to launch in India, the exact release date is unclear. However, we expect to learn more details about the phones soon.

As for the specs, we expect the Poco X5 to have the same specs as the global model since the chip inside it is still popular in the segment.

The Poco X5 in the global markets has a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The device has Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

There’s a triple camera system on the back with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it has a 13MP lens for selfies.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Although it’s a new device, it boots on Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 for Poco phones.

  • Published Date: March 7, 2023 12:55 PM IST
