Poco C55 will be the company’s next entry-level smartphone to arrive in India. Flipkart has confirmed that the Poco C55 launch will take place on February 21 and its sale will be held through its online platform. The Poco C55 was previously spotted on various certification websites, with some rumours suggesting that it is a rebranded Redmi 12C. If that holds any water, we are familiar with the specifications of the Poco C55. Also Read - Poco C55 entry-level phone confirmed to launch soon in India

According to Poco India’s tweet, the Poco C55 will be available post-noon on February 21 from Flipkart. It is possible the phone becomes available to buy right after its release on Flipkart. The price will be out at the launch, but to give you an idea, the Redmi 12C is available in Europe at EUR 110 (roughly Rs 9,756).

Poco C55 specifications

Since the Poco C55 is likely to be a rebranded Redmi 12C, you can expect the phone to come with a 6.71-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:6:9 and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The phone may be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with a Mali-G52 GPU. It may come in three RAM and storage configurations: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. But if you need more storage, there may be support for a microSD card of up to 512GB.

On the back of the Poco C55, you may find two cameras, a 50-megapixel main camera and a depth camera, along with an LED flash module. On the front of the Poco C55, there may be a 5-megapixel camera with support for 1080p video recording. It is likely that the Poco C55 comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack with FM radio support. You may expect the phone to come with a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. The phone may also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Its colour options include Black, Blue, Mint, and Violet.