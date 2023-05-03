Fresh Google Pixel tablet leaks reveal new colour and more details

Credible leakster Evan Blass shared new images of the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet. These images show the home screen in different colors, with bird-themed wallpapers. Aside from different colors, the wallpapers also indicate a toggle between light and dark mode. Also Read - Apple, Google join hands to make AirTags stalker-proof

One of the images shared by Evan clearly shows the Google Pixel tablet in pink colour, with consistent bezels around the display. Google teased its Pixel tablet for the first time at Google I/O 2022.

Since then, there are official images as well as leaks that show bits and pieces of the tablet. Thanks to this latest leak, we now know what the final tablet might look like. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Google tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet in pink: Everything we know

To start with, you will notice the light pink color in the latest Pixel tablet leak. The company’s official page shows black bezels on a grey tablet, while the leaks show white bezels on the pink Google Pixel tablet. This means the company could give the device white or black bezels, depending on the colour.

While the leaks help us with colors, there is now confusion around the tablet’s power button and volume rockers. Google’s official images show some sort of button/connector slot in landscape orientation, right above the camera. However, Evan’s images show the buttons on the portrait side. If this is the case, the slot on the landscape side could be a pen/pencil holder.

We can see magnetic connectors at the back of the tablet. These will be used to connect it to the new charging speaker dock. With that, Google has aimed for the Pixel tablet to be a Nest Hub replacement when it is not being used as a tablet.

Talking about the specifications, the device will sport the same Google Tensor G2 chip that powers the Pixel 7 lineup. It is expected to come with 8GB RAM, paired with 128GB and 256GB storage options. There’s a single camera at the back, and a single selfie camera, both of which are expected to come from the Pixel lineup.

On the software front, the Pixel Tablet could feature Android 13, optimized for a tablet experience. While reports claim Google won’t release Android 13 L, we expect the company to optimize the OS for its big screen one way or the other.

Multiple rumors suggest Google will launch its first tablet at the Google I/O 2023 on May 10.