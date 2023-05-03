comscore
    Fresh Google Pixel tablet leaks reveal new colour and more details

    One of the images shared by Evan Blass clearly shows the Google Pixel tablet in pink color, with consistent bezels around the display.

    Highlights

    • Evan's latest leaks show Pixel Tablet in a new pink color.
    • The design shows uniform bezels around the tablet.
    • Google may give white or black bezels to match the back panel.
    • Pixel Tablet is likely to release with Android 13 on Google I/O 2023.
    Pixel Tab leaks as shared by Evan Blass

    Image: Evleaks

    Credible leakster Evan Blass shared new images of the upcoming Google Pixel Tablet. These images show the home screen in different colors, with bird-themed wallpapers. Aside from different colors, the wallpapers also indicate a toggle between light and dark mode. Also Read - Apple, Google join hands to make AirTags stalker-proof

    One of the images shared by Evan clearly shows the Google Pixel tablet in pink colour, with consistent bezels around the display. Google teased its Pixel tablet for the first time at Google I/O 2022. Also Read - 'Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton quits Google to warn the world about the dangers of AI

    Since then, there are official images as well as leaks that show bits and pieces of the tablet. Thanks to this latest leak, we now know what the final tablet might look like. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Google tablet. Also Read - Google to make Google Photos search more powerful with support for complex queries

    Google Pixel Tablet in pink: Everything we know

    Pixel Tablet official image

    Image: Google

    To start with, you will notice the light pink color in the latest Pixel tablet leak. The company’s official page shows black bezels on a grey tablet, while the leaks show white bezels on the pink Google Pixel tablet. This means the company could give the device white or black bezels, depending on the colour.

    While the leaks help us with colors, there is now confusion around the tablet’s power button and volume rockers. Google’s official images show some sort of button/connector slot in landscape orientation, right above the camera. However, Evan’s images show the buttons on the portrait side. If this is the case, the slot on the landscape side could be a pen/pencil holder.

    Pixel tab dock

    Image: Google

    We can see magnetic connectors at the back of the tablet. These will be used to connect it to the new charging speaker dock. With that, Google has aimed for the Pixel tablet to be a Nest Hub replacement when it is not being used as a tablet.

    Talking about the specifications, the device will sport the same Google Tensor G2 chip that powers the Pixel 7 lineup. It is expected to come with 8GB RAM, paired with 128GB and 256GB storage options. There’s a single camera at the back, and a single selfie camera, both of which are expected to come from the Pixel lineup.

    On the software front, the Pixel Tablet could feature Android 13, optimized for a tablet experience. While reports claim Google won’t release Android 13 L, we expect the company to optimize the OS for its big screen one way or the other.

    Multiple rumors suggest Google will launch its first tablet at the Google I/O 2023 on May 10.

    • Published Date: May 3, 2023 1:16 PM IST
    • Updated Date: May 3, 2023 1:21 PM IST
