OPPO Reno 15c May Launch In India Alongside Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro: Expected Specs, Features

OPPO is likely to bring the Reno 15 series to India soon. The company has already teased three phones so far: the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini. Now, a fresh leak suggests that there may be another model added to the lineup for India, possibly called the Reno 15c. Also Read: Not A Fan Of Apple? Check These 5 Camera Phones To Buy In 2026 Instead Of iPhone 17 Pro Max

OPPO did launch a phone with the same name in China earlier this month. However, the details being shared for the India version do not match the China model, which raises questions about whether this will be a different device altogether. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 8 Best Phones Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

Reno 15c Could Join the India Lineup

The claim comes from tipster Abhishek Yadav, who says the Reno 15c could launch alongside the other Reno 15 models. The phone is said to be priced below Rs 40,000, which would place it under the Pro variants in OPPO’s lineup.

Exclusive ✨ Oppo Reno 15C Price under ₹40,000

Reno 15C specs:

📲 6.57" FHD LTPS OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1400nits HBM

⬛ Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

📸 50MP main+ 8MP Ultrawide+ 2MP macro rear camera

🤳 50MP Ultrawide front

🔋 7000mAh battery

⚡ 80 watt charging

If this information is accurate, the Reno 15c could be positioned as a more practical option in the series, sitting between the standard Reno 15 and the higher-end Pro models. The focus, based on what is being tipped, appears to be on battery capacity and everyday performance rather than premium extras.

OPPO Reno 15c Expected Specifications (India)

Going by the leak, the Reno 15c could come with a 6.57-inch full-HD LTPS OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Brightness is tipped to go up to 1,400 nits in high brightness mode.

The phone is said to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the camera side, the Reno 15c is tipped to feature a triple rear setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, a 50MP front camera is expected.

Battery capacity could be one of the main talking points. The Reno 15c is tipped to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Different From the China Model

The Reno 15c launched in China comes with a different hardware setup. It features a slightly larger AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a more advanced camera system with OIS support, and a 6,500mAh battery.

Because the specifications do not line up, it is still unclear whether OPPO plans to bring the Reno 15c to India in this form. OPPO has not officially confirmed the fourth model yet, so the information should be taken cautiously for now.