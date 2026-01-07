Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch Tomorrow: Check For The Expected Price, Specs, And More

Oppo is all set to take the wraps off its next Reno lineup in India tomorrow, but ahead of the official stage reveal, the spotlight has already shifted to the expected price. A fresh leak has now revealed the detailed India pricing of the Oppo Reno 15 series, and if the information holds true, buyers may need to brace for a noticeable jump compared to previous Reno models. Also Read: OPPO Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Pro Mini India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specs, Price

The Reno 15 series is expected to include four phones — the Reno 15c, Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Mini, and the top-end Reno 15 Pro. While Oppo has been teasing design and feature highlights over the past few days, pricing details were missing until now.

Oppo Reno 15 Series: Leaked India Price

According to a tip shared by a known industry insider, the standard Oppo Reno 15 could start at Rs 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Two higher configurations are also expected:

12GB + 256GB at Rs 48,999

12GB + 512GB at Rs 53,999

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, a new addition to the Reno lineup, is tipped to start at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB version, while the 12GB + 512GB variant may cost Rs 64,999.

At the top of the range, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro is expected to start at Rs 67,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, with the 12GB + 512GB version going up to Rs 72,999.

As for the Reno 15c, its pricing hasn’t leaked yet, but early expectations suggest it could be positioned below Rs 40,000.

What Oppo has confirmed so far

Oppo’s official teasers confirm that the Reno 15 series for India will be powered by a 4nm MediaTek 8450 chipset and feature an AI Gaming Antenna System aimed at better network stability during gameplay.

Battery life is another big focus. One of the models is confirmed to pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging, with Oppo claiming nearly two-and-a-half days of usage under mixed conditions.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Launch details and availability

The Oppo Reno 15 series India launch is scheduled for January 8 at 12 PM. The event will be live-streamed on Oppo India’s official YouTube channel and social media handles. After launch, the phones will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Oppo’s online store, and offline retail partners.