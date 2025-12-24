OPPO Reno 15 Series India Launch Tipped For January 8: Price, Specs Surface Online

OPPO is set to bring the Reno 15 series to India soon, and leaks have started surfacing online giving us a clearer idea of what the lineup could offer. While the company has not announced an official launch date yet, tipsters suggest the release may not be far away. Also Read: OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Leak Reveals India Launch Timeline And Key Specs: What To Expect

OPPO Reno 15 Series India launch date (leaked)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Reno 15 lineup could debut in India on January 8. The launch event is said to be scheduled for around 12 PM IST. The series is said to include three models – the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a more compact Reno 15 Pro Mini. Also Read: Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Launch Expected Soon As A Compact Phone: ALL Details

OPPO Reno 15 Series Price in India (Expected)

The standard Reno 15 is tipped to be priced below Rs 50,000 in India. The Reno 15 Pro Mini could come in under Rs 40,000, making it the most affordable option in the lineup. The Reno 15 Pro, however, is expected to be priced higher than last year’s model, suggesting OPPO may position it closer to the premium segment. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 6 Best Camera Smartphones That Impressed Us In 2025

Separate leaks have revealed possible European pricing and hardware details. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claims the Reno 15 Pro may be priced at EUR 799 (around Rs 84,600) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The standard Reno 15 is said to cost EUR 599 (roughly Rs 63,400) for an 8GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

OPPO Reno 15 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

The European Reno 15 Pro is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and pack a 6,200mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Reno 15, meanwhile, could be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and feature a larger 6,500mAh battery, also with 80W charging.

OPPO has already teased the India launch of the Reno 15 series and confirmed that the phones will go on sale via Flipkart. The lineup will feature an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frame and carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

In terms of displays, the Reno 15 Pro is confirmed to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini will have a 6.32-inch AMOLED screen. The standard Reno 15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. All three models offer full-HD+ resolution, with the Pro variants delivering significantly higher peak brightness levels.