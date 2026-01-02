OPPO Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Pro Mini India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specs, Price

OPPO has confirmed the India launch date for its next Reno lineup. The OPPO Reno 15 series will be introduced in the country on January 8, expanding the brand’s camera-focused smartphone portfolio. This time, the lineup will consist of three models: the Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G, and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G. OPPO has already started talking about camera and video improvements, while exact pricing and availability details will be revealed at the launch. Also Read: Oppo Pad 5 Confirmed To Launch In India With 10,050mAh Battery: What To Expect More?

OPPO Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini Camera

OPPO has positioned the Reno 15 series around portrait photography and video recording. Both the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 200MP main rear camera. Alongside it, users will get a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 100-degree field of view. Also Read: OPPO Find X9s May Launch As Compact Powerhouse In Find X9 Lineup: All We Know

On the video side, the Pro models will support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across front and rear cameras. Features like electronic stabilisation, optical stabilisation on select cameras, dual-view video, and the ability to capture photos while recording video have also been confirmed. Also Read: OPPO Find N6 Foldable Specs Leak Ahead Of Possible Early 2026 Launch

OPPO Reno 15 Camera, Features

The regular OPPO Reno 15 5G will bring several of these camera features to a lower price point. It is confirmed to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will include a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera, along with AI-based portrait and motion tools.

OPPO has confirmed that all three phones will use an aluminium frame and feature what the company calls HoloFusion technology. The Reno 15 lineup will also come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

OPPO Reno 15 Series Specifications (Expected)

Leaks suggest the Reno 15 Pro Mini could feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, while the Reno 15 Pro may come with a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. The standard Reno 15 is expected to sit in between with a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel.

The Pro models are tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. The regular Reno 15, on the other hand, is expected to use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Battery sizes across the lineup are said to fall between 6,200mAh and 6,500mAh. All three phones are expected to support 80W fast charging.

OPPO Reno 15 Series Price in India (Expected)

As per leaks, the Reno 15 Pro Mini could be priced around Rs 59,999 after offers. The standard OPPO Reno 15 is expected to start at around Rs 49,999 in India. OPPO has confirmed that the Reno 15 series will be sold via Flipkart, Amazon, and the OPPO India online store.