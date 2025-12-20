OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Leak Reveals India Launch Timeline And Key Specs: What To Expect

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini could be OPPO’s next compact flagship for the Indian market. The phone has appeared in a fresh leak that talks about its possible launch timeline in India and shares several hardware details. OPPO has not acknowledged the device so far, but the leak suggests the company may be getting ready to introduce it sooner rather than later. Also Read: Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Launch Expected Soon As A Compact Phone: ALL Details

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini India Launch Timeline (Leaked)

According to tipster Gadgetsdata, OPPO is planning to launch a compact flagship smartphone in India under the Reno lineup. The device is expected to be officially called the Reno 15 Pro Mini. As per the tipster, the phone could launch towards the end of December 2025 or in January 2026. The model number associated with the handset is said to be CPH2813, which is believed to be linked to the Indian variant. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 6 Best Camera Smartphones That Impressed Us In 2025

OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Specifications (Expected)

The leak also gives a clearer idea of what OPPO may be offering with this model. The Reno 15 Pro Mini is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor. This points to a premium positioning, even though the phone is expected to be smaller than most current flagship devices. OPPO has already used high-end MediaTek chipsets in recent launches, and this phone appears to follow the same trend.

On the display side, the handset is said to feature a 6.32-inch flat OLED panel with 1.5K resolution. A 120Hz refresh rate is also expected. The smaller screen size stands out, especially at a time when most flagship phones cross the 6.7-inch mark. The smaller form factor could work in favour of the Reno 15 Pro Mini, especially for users who prefer phones that are easier to handle without sacrificing screen quality.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, with a 200MP main sensor. It is expected to be joined by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, a 50MP front camera is also being reported.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to support 80W fast charging. Wireless charging support is also expected, though this has not been confirmed. The phone may also carry an IP69 rating, offering strong protection against dust and water.

Trending Now

Earlier leaks have mentioned a Glacier White colour option with a ribbon-style finish, which could be exclusive to that variant. The phone is said to weigh around 187 grams and measure about 7.99mm in thickness.