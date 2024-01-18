Oppo last week took wraps off the Reno 11 Series in India. The series has two devices, the Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 Pro 5G. The Pro model is now available for sale in India. Some of the highlights of the device include the shimmering pearl design, a high refresh rate display, a 32MP telephoto camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and full specs of the phone.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G sale: Price, offers, and colors

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Those with ICICI bank, SBI bank, and Bank of Baroda cards can get flat Rs 10 percent off up to Rs 4,000. This takes the final price of the phone down to Rs 35,999.

Oppo is also offering up to Rs 4,000 exchange bonus as part of the Oppo Upgrade program. There’s also a no-cost EMI option of up to 9 months. Buyers will also get free YouTube Premium for 3 months.

The smartphone has two color options to choose from – Pearl White and Rock Grey.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G specifications

The Reno 11 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. It’s a curved AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. The screen has Asahi glass protection and support for HDR10+.

The device has a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens. The main lens is assisted by a 32MP telephoto unit, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4k videos at 60fps and 1080p videos at up to 480fps for slow motion. There’s a 32MP camera located on the front inside the punch-hole.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s no SD card here, which means the storage you get will be what you’ll be left with.

In terms of the battery, the device houses a 4,600mAh cell with 80W fast charging support. That’s of course a wired charging support. The device lacks a wireless charging support, but there’s a reverse wireless charging supported via the USB Type-C port. It misses out on a headphone jack.

The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It has a dual-SIM slot with support for 5G connectivity. It has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, and NFC as some of the connectivity options.