Oppo K14 5G launch in India set for March 9 with 7000mAh battery: All that you need to know

Oppo is set to launch another budget phone in India, the Oppo K14 5G, which comes as the successor to the Oppo K13 5G. While taking live on social media as well as a microsite on Flipkart, the tech giant has confirmed that the Oppo K14 5G is launching on March 9th at 12 PM IST in India. Also Read: Planning to buy Vivo V70 Elite? Check these strong rivals first

While most of the details remain unknown, Oppo has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will pack a large 7000mAh battery with 45W charging speed support. The teaser image has also revealed the design, featuring a dual camera setup in a square module along with a rectangular flash. The lower half seems to carry a geometric pattern, while the rest keeps it minimalistic. The colours are expected to remain two as shown in the image, with a classic white and a purple variant. What else does it expect to bring to the table? Have a look. Also Read: Thinking of switching from iPhone? Check these phones instead of iPhone 17 Pro

Oppo K14 5G: Expected specs and features

Apart from the existing information, the leaks suggest that the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset under the hood. The rest of the information about the cameras, display and other specs is completely unknown.

What we know is about its previous avatar, Oppo K13 5G, which also packs a large 7000mAh battery; however, it had much faster 80W charging. Moreover, K13 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and features a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

Oppo K14 5G price and availability

Just like the rest of the specifications, the price is also unknown so far. However, looking at the launch price of the Oppo K13 5G, which came at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, the Oppo K14 5G is also expected to remain in the same price bracket. Moreover, it will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Oppo’s online and offline stores in India.