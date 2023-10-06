Oppo is all set to launch its second clamshell smartphone in India. Oppo via an X post today revealed that the company will be launching its Oppo Find N3 Flip in India on October 12, 7PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. The upcoming clamshell smartphone will be the successor of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which was launched in March this year. The Find N3 Flip was recently released by the company in China and comes with a triple camera at the back. Here are the expected specifications of the upcoming Oppo Find N3 Flip.

“Waiting for the #TheBestFlip? Wait no more, the #OPPOFindN3Flip is coming on 12th October, get ready to carry it with style,” Oppo wrote in an X post.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications (expected)

Oppo Find N3 Flip will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 eight-core processor with a maximum frequency of 3.05GHz coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 6.80-inch AMOLED flexible inner screen with 2520 × 1080 pixels resolution, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1600nits peak brightness, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It will also have a 3.26-inch AMOLED flexible outer screen with 720 × 382 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 900nits.

On the camera front, the clamshell smartphone will get triple camera set up at the back with 50-megapixel main camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture, a32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support and ƒ/2.0 aperture and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture. The smartphone supports up to 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. It will also have a 32-megapixel camera with ƒ/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls.

It is expected to pack a 4300mAh battery with 44W super flash charging. In addition to this, the smartphone is expected to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, USB Type-C, side fingerprint recognition, facial recognition and more.