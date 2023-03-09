comscore Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch in India on March 13: Here's how much it might cost
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip India price to be announced on March 13: How much it might cost
News

Oppo Find N2 Flip India price to be announced on March 13: How much it might cost

Mobiles

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Highlights

  • The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX890 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
  • It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging technology.
Untitled design - 2023-03-09T092719.579

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip is set to launch in India on March 13. The foldable smartphone was launched globally last month. The highlights of the clamshell-like foldable handset include MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera and a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip is finally coming to India: Here’s what we know about it

Oppo took to Twitter to announce that the India pricing of the foldable smartphone will be revealed on March 13. Also Read - Android 13-based ColorOS 13 coming to Oppo Reno8 series, F19 Pro, more in March: Check details

Oppo Find N2 Flip expected price

Oppo Find N2 Flip is launched globally in one storage variant (8GB RAM + 256GB) at £849 (approx Rs 84,350). It is expected that this storage variant will be priced at around 80,000 in India while the 12GB RAM variant might cost you around Rs 90,000 in India. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip will get 4 years of major updates and 5 years of security updates

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications and features

Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1600 nits of peak brightness. There is a secondary screen on top with a 3.26-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13.

On the camera front, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX890 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor at the back and a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX709 sensor. The phone also includes the company’s MariSilicon X NPU.

It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging technology. For connectivity, it has 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 and it comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour variants.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 10:03 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Apple may make India a separate sales region as iPhone demand grows

Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 27 more cities: Check the full list here

KRAFTON signs publishing partnership with game developer Nirvanana

Google building a 1000-language AI model to beat ChatGPT

International Women's Day: Google honours women supporting each other with doodle on Women's day

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Realme may not launch a foldable phone, but a Flip may be considered: Interview

UPI Lite to be available on iOS in the two-three weeks: Paytm's Shreyas Srinivasan

HMD Global to launch new C-series smartphones in India soon

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Users of WhatsApp may be able to

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to "Mute Calls" Unknown Phone numbers
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays

Tech Updates/Launch

Lenovo Showcases Laptop, Smartphone With Rollable Displays