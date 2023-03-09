Oppo Find N2 Flip is set to launch in India on March 13. The foldable smartphone was launched globally last month. The highlights of the clamshell-like foldable handset include MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera and a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 44W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip is finally coming to India: Here’s what we know about it

Oppo took to Twitter to announce that the India pricing of the foldable smartphone will be revealed on March 13. Also Read - Android 13-based ColorOS 13 coming to Oppo Reno8 series, F19 Pro, more in March: Check details

Oppo Find N2 Flip expected price

Oppo Find N2 Flip is launched globally in one storage variant (8GB RAM + 256GB) at £849 (approx Rs 84,350). It is expected that this storage variant will be priced at around 80,000 in India while the 12GB RAM variant might cost you around Rs 90,000 in India. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip will get 4 years of major updates and 5 years of security updates

Oh Snap, the big unveil is almost here!

Price reveal on Mar 13th! pic.twitter.com/0tplNhEBe4 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 6, 2023

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications and features

Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1600 nits of peak brightness. There is a secondary screen on top with a 3.26-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 900 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone runs ColorOS 13.0 based on Android 13.

Bring back retro-style shooting with DV Recording on the #OPPOFindN2Flip Who remembers the good ol’ days of camcorders? #SeeMoreInASnap#BestFlipPhone Know more: https://t.co/GJdk8fO4Ie pic.twitter.com/5j2Pwn61TG — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 21, 2023

On the camera front, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX890 sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor at the back and a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX709 sensor. The phone also includes the company’s MariSilicon X NPU.

It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging technology. For connectivity, it has 5G, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 and it comes in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple colour variants.