Oppo this week launched the F23 5G smartphone in India. The device comes with an alluring design, a 120Hz display, and 67W fast charging support. Starting today, the device can be purchased in India on the Amazon India shopping website. Also Read - Oppo Reno 10 series launch set for May 24, but not in India

Oppo F23 5G sale: Price, offers, and colors

The Oppo F23 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Those with SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and Kotak bank cards can get up to 10 percent cash back on non-EMI and EMI transactions. Also Read - Oppo F23 5G launched with 67W SUPERVOOC charging 64MP rear camera: Check price, specs, offers

The smartphone has two color options Bold Gold and Cool Black. The sale has already begun and interested buyers can head to Amazon to buy the phone. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

But the question comes, should you consider buying the phone? Is it any good? Let’s find out on the basis of specifications.

Oppo F23 5G specifications and features

The Oppo F23 5G boasts good looks from the back and the front. However, it has an LCD panel. The screen is sized 6.72 inches and has an FHD resolution. It is a punch-hole panel with 120Hz refresh rate support.

It sports a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP microscope lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos, which is a limitation of the chip inside. There’s a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

Speaking of the chipset, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a microSD card for additional storage of up to 1TB.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 67W SuperVOOC support. Oppo claims that this device is for people with nomophobia, thanks to its long battery life and fast charging. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has ColorOS 13.1 on top.

Now, should you consider buying the Oppo F23 5G? Well, there’s no clear answer since we haven’t reviewed the product. However, considering its specs, we can say that there are many other good options available in a similar range.

But again, if you are looking to buy an Oppo device with a good-looking design and lots of storage and RAM, the F23 5G is the latest option to consider.