Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 80W Fast Charging, and Dimensity 6300 Processor

OPPO has launched its new smartphone under the mid-range budget segment, dubbed OPPO A6 Pro 5G, with power-packed features and enhancements. The smartphone is equipped with a large battery, fast charging, and 5G support, along with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. If you are looking for a new smartphone, then now is the right time to buy the newly launched OPPO A6 Pro 5G.

Price in India

OPPO launched its new A6 Pro 5G in two storage variants, including the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs 21,999. However, the higher variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available at Rs 23,999.

Buyers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 2000 on selected bank credit cards. You can head straight to the company’s official online store. The device is available in two color options, including Aurora Gold and Cappuccino Brown.

OPPO A6 Pro 5G Specifications

Under the hood, the OPPO A6 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone offers up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15

Display

The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports a high touch sampling rate and delivers good brightness for outdoor use. Oppo has also added IP69 dust and water resistance.

Camera

Talking about the camera features, the company has equipped OPPO A6 Pro 5G with dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, supported by a 2MP monochrome camera. For clicking selfies, you will get a 16MP front camera.

Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Oppo A6 Pro 5G is its 7,000mAh battery. Oppo claims the phone can deliver up to 40 days of standby time. With 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, the battery can be fully charged in just over an hour.