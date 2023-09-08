Oppo A38 India launch: Oppo today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The company today quietly launched the Oppo A38 smartphone. This newly launched smartphone comes with a 50MP camera and a 90Hz display. Additionally, it comes with a dated MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip (SoC) that lacks 5G connectivity, something that we have seen in phones like the Realme Narzo 60X 5G that comes at a similar price point.

Oppo A38 India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Oppo A38 comes in a single storage variant consisting of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space in India. It is priced at Rs 12,999 and it will be available in the country in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold colour variants. The Oppo A38 smartphone is available for pre-orders in India via the official Oppo website. As a part of the pre-orders, Oppo is offering a discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,300 on the purchases made via Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, OneCard, State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. The phone will be available for purchase via the Oppo website and Flipkart starting September 13.

Oppo A38 India specifications and features

The Oppo A38 sports the Oppo Glow design. It comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels,), a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 720 nits. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

Coming to the cameras, the Oppo A38 sports a dual camera at the back, which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the oppo A38 sports a 5MP sensor. On the battery front, the Oppo A38 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging technology. In addition to this, the Oppo A38 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A38 has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.