OnePlus is likely to launch its affordable smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India soon. As per a tipster Max Jambor, the smartphone will launch in India three weeks from now i.e. April 4. Notably, this smartphone can be OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, or OnePlus Nord 3 5G. But chances are, it is OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. Also Read - OnePlus rolls out the final upgrade with Oxygen OS 13 for OnePlus Nord CE users

This upcoming handset was also spotted on the company’s official website, however, the launch date was not revealed. Also Read - OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, sale offers

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G expected specifications

The Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display. The screen will refresh at 120Hz and have a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera. The smartphone may feature a triple-rear camera system with a 108MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

On the front, the device may have a 16MP selfie camera. There could be restricted to 1080 videos at 60fps due to its chip.

Speaking of the chipset, the device may come with the same chipset as last year, i.e. the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It will be paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Coming to the battery, OnePlus may go with a 5,000mAh cell like last year. However, the phone may get an improved fast charging support of 67W. The device is expected to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with OxygenOS 13 on top.

Notably, the actual launch date is yet to be announced.

This is expected to be the successor of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite that was launched in India last year. It is available at Rs 18,499 on the Amazon India website. The smartphone is available in Blue Tide and Black Dusk colour variants.