OnePlus Nord 6 Spotted On Certification Site, Global Launch Tipped Soon: Expected Specs, Features

OnePlus Nord 6 may be getting closer to launch after the phone surfaced on a certification website in Malaysia. The listing suggests OnePlus has started the regulatory process for its next Nord-series smartphone, even though the company has not made any official announcement yet.

As per a Gadgets 360 report, the handset has reportedly appeared on the SIRIM Berhad website with the model number CPH2795. As is often the case with certification listings, no specifications or launch timeline are mentioned. That said, phones usually show up on such platforms only when a launch is being prepared, which hints that the Nord 6 could arrive sooner rather than later.

Nord 6 Could Be a Rebranded OnePlus Ace 6

This is not the first time the OnePlus Nord 6 has shown up online. The phone was earlier spotted in the IMEI database under a different model number, CPH2807. Based on multiple reports, the Nord 6 is expected to launch globally as a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6, which was unveiled earlier in October. If that happens, the Nord 6 sold in India is likely to carry similar hardware to its Chinese counterpart.

Leaks surrounding the launch timeline suggest that the OnePlus Nord 6 could be introduced sometime in the middle of the second quarter of 2026. This would place its launch slightly ahead of the OnePlus Nord 5, which arrived later in the year. As seen with previous Nord launches, OnePlus is expected to place the device in the upper mid-range category.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications, Features

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord 6 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. While it is no longer Qualcomm’s latest processor, it served as the company’s flagship chip last year and should offer a noticeable performance upgrade over existing Nord phones. The phone is said to feature a dual rear camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor expected to lead the system.

Like the OnePlus Ace 6, the Nord 6 could feature a 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. For now, these details are based on leaks and have not been officially confirmed by OnePlus.