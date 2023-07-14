OenPlus Open flodable is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor clocked at 3.36GHz, coupled with 16 GB of RAM.

OnePlus has been working on its foldable smartphone for quite some time. Earlier, reports suggested that the company will launch its first foldable smartphone in the first half of August this year but now as per a new report, the foldable smartphone will be launched by the end of August.

OnePlus Open foldable is expected to be officially announced on August 29, as per SmartPrix. This report has been corroborated by Max Jambor, a reliable tipster.

The smartphone maker plans to unveil the device at a physical event in New York, according to the tipster.

OnePlus Open specifications (rumoured)

OnePlus Open is expected to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will have a 7.8-inch foldable AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the camera setup, OnePlus Open is expected to come with a 48MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide sensor, as well as a 64MP telephoto camera.

In addition to this, the device is likely to have a 20MP internal camera and a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It will have three cameras in total.

OenPlus Open is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor clocked at 3.36GHz, coupled with 16 GB of RAM. The foldable smartphone may come with a 4,805mAh battery and can support 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is likely to be part of the security features of the OnePlus foldable phone. The phone is expected to have Android 13 as its operating system, with a special OxygenOS Fold version that could be based on OxygenOS 13.1.1. The phone may also offer up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage capacity.

OnePlus foldable is set to challenge Samsung’s Fold series, which has been launching its foldable around August annually.

Oppo currently has the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip, which were launched in December 2022, in China. The company is expected to showcase these devices at the MWC to the global markets.

OnePlus might surprise with a flip phone, but they have not confirmed anything yet. However, two OnePlus phone trademarks were seen some time back.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has recently launched the OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The former comes powered by a Dimensity 9000 SoC, whereas, the latter has a Snapdragon 782G chipset. Both 5G phones feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and have 80W fast charging.