OnePlus has announced the OnePlus Independence Day sale. This sale began on August 1, and it will go on throughout the course of the month until August 31. As a part of the sale, the company is offering lucrative offers and discounts across its 5G-ready smartphones including premium smartphones such as the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 10R to name a few.

As the sale continues, here are the top offers on OnePlus smartphones that you need to check out:

Top deals on OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus says that interested buyers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchases made through SBI credit card and EMI on Amazon.in from August 3 to August 8. ICICI credit card and debit card EMI users, on the other hand, will get an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in between August 1 to August 15.

In addition to this, buyers can avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11 5G and up to 18 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey when purchasing with select banks as well as Amazon Pay on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Partner Stores, and Amazon.in between August 1 to August 31. Additionally, buyers can also avail an additional exchange bonus up to Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 on OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey respectively on all OnePlus, Samsung and Apple devices through OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Partner Stores, and Amazon.in.

Apart from that, SBI Personal Loan credit card EMI users can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in from August 2 to August 8.

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11R 5G from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in using ICICI credit card and debit card EMIs from August 1 to August 9. Additionally, interested buyers can avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11R 5G when purchasing with select banks, as well as Amazon Pay on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Partner Stores, and Amazon.in from August 3 to August 8, and up to 24 months low-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11R 5G, on purchase with select banks exclusively on OnePlus.in from August 1 to August 31.

In addition to this, interested buyers can also avail an additional exchange bonus worth Rs 3,000 on all OnePlus, Samsung and Apple devices through OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Partner Stores, and Amazon.in. while the SBI Personal Loan credit card EMI users can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11R 5G from Amazon.in from August 2 to August 8.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus has temporarily dropped the price of the phone by Rs 12,000 from August 2 to August 9. In addition to this, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on purchases made via ICICI credit card and debit card EMI on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in from August 1 to August 31. OnePlus also says that interested buyers can avail up to nine months of no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G when purchasing with select banks, as well as Amazon Pay on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Partner Stores, and Amazon.in and up to 24 months low-cost EMI on purchase using select banks exclusively on OnePlus.in from between August 1 to August 31.

Lastly, the company is offering an instant bank discount of Rs, 5,000 on the purchase made via SBI Personal Loan credit card EMI from Amazon.in between August 2 and August 8.

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus has temporarily cut the price of the OnePlus 10T 5G by Rs 7,000. This price drop will remain in effect until August 9. Apart from this, the company is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase made using ICICI credit card and debit card EMI from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in until August 31.

Interested buyers can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on purchases made via select banks as well as Amazon Pay on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Partner Stores, and Amazon.in and up to 24 months of low-cost EMI with select banks exclusively on OnePlus.in until August 31. Additionally, interested buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on purchases made via SBI Personal Loan credit card EMI from Amazon.in until August 8.

OnePlus 10R 5G

Amazon is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchases made via ICICI credit card EMI via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in until August 31. In addition to that, the company is also offering up to 24 months low-cost EMI on purchase with select banks exclusively on OnePlus.in until August 31. Additionally, the company is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchases made using SBI Personal Loan credit card EMIs from Amazon.in until August 8.